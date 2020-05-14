Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi givoedì 14 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi giovedì 14 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.

Le partite di oggi giovedì 14 maggio 2020

00.30 Islanda-Austria 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

01.30 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

02.45 Svezia-Belgio 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

04.00 Inter-Lecce (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

04.00 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.05 Repubblica Ceca-Turchia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Romania-Albania 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Real Madrid-Juventus 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

07.45 Slovacchia-Inghilterra 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

09.30 Irlanda del Nord-Germania 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

10.30 PSG-Napoli 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

11.15 Croazia-Portogallo 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

12.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

12.45 Juventus-River Plate 1996 (Coppa Intercontinentale) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

13.00 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

14.15 Borussia M.-Bayern (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

14.45 Inghilterra-Islanda 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Real Madrid-Liverpool 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.30 Germania-Slovacchia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.30 Juventus-Lazio 2011/12 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

16.55 Nimes-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

18.15 Real Madrid-Juventus 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

20.00 Francia-Irlanda 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

20.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

20.30 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20.45 Fiorentina-Milan 2018/19 (Serie A) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

21.45 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

22.00 Inter-Palermo 2009/10 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

23.30 Svizzera-Polonia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

