Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di mercoledì 15 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio mercoledì 15 aprile 2020

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.

Mercoledì 15 aprile 2020

00.15 Roma-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

00.30 Francia-Italia 2000 (Europei) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

02.00 Empoli-Juventus (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

02.00 Bayern-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

02.50 Brasile-Italia 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

03.00 Boca-San Lorenzo (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

04.00 Barcellona-Arsenal 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

04.00 Shakhtar-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Inter-Milan (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Milan-Barcellona 1993/94 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.15 Dinamo Kiev-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.30 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.45 Barcellona-Manchester United 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

11.00 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

12.00 Maiorca-Getafe (Liga) – DAZN1

12.30 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

14.00 Napoli-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN1

14.15 Liverpool-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

14.30 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Milan-Barcellona 1993/94 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.30 Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN1

18.30 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

18.30 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

20.30 Milan-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN1

21.00 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

21.00 Milan-Barcellona 2012/13 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.00 Bologna-Inter 1997/98 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

23.15 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitalia mercato

08:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo Sport

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – SI Legend – Hagi

10:30 – Ajax TV

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitalia mercato

13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

13:30 – B Lab Live

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – Teleshopping

15:45 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

16:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato

17:00 – Teleshopping

17:30 – #IORESTOACASA

18:00 – Teleshopping

18:30 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato

19:30 – ACI World Magazine

19:45 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

20:00 – Mondo Crociera

20:30 – SI Legend – Hagi

21:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

21:30 – Calcio Tonight

22:30 – SI Legend – Baresi

23:00 – italia mercato

Rai Sport

06:00 – Calcio: Mondiali 1982 ITALIA-Germania Ovest (3 – 1)

06:45 – Calcio: Mondiali 2006:ITALIA – Francia (1 – 1) 2006

09:40 – Calcio: Mondiali 1970:ITALIA – Germania (4 – 3) 1970

12:15 – Calcio: Mondiali 1982: Italia – Brasile

13:55 – Calcio: Mondiali 1982: ITALIA – Germania Ovest (3 – 1) 1982

15:40 – Perle di Sport: Ancelotti….Carlo Magno

16:00 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: La Guerra Fredda alle Olimpiadi

20:20 – Perle di Sport: Nuoto – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, I Tuffi di Di Biasi e Cagnotto

20:50 – Perle di Sport: Olimpiadi Monaco ’72 – 4 x 100 Nuoto femminile Americane da Record a Monaco

21:00 – Perle di Sport: Atletica – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, Staffetta 4×400

21:40 – Speciale Tg Sport: Simoncelli

22:05 – Memory: Raphael Geminiani

22:55 – Memory: Anquetil

23:55 – Dedicato a…Varenne il Capitano

02:20 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: La Guerra Fredda alle Olimpiadi

04:10 – Perle di Sport: Nuoto – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, I Tuffi di Di Biasi e Cagnotto

04:35 – Perle di Sport: Olimpiadi Monaco ’72 – 4 x 100 Nuoto femminile Americane da Record a Monaco

04:41 – Perle di Sport: Atletica – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, Staffetta 4×400

05:20 – Speciale Tg Sport: Simoncelli

05:45 – Memory: Raphael Geminiani