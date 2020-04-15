Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di mercoledì 15 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio mercoledì 15 aprile 2020
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.
Mercoledì 15 aprile 2020
00.15 Roma-Fiorentina (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
00.30 Francia-Italia 2000 (Europei) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
02.00 Empoli-Juventus (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
02.00 Bayern-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
02.50 Brasile-Italia 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
03.00 Boca-San Lorenzo (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
04.00 Barcellona-Arsenal 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
04.00 Shakhtar-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Inter-Milan (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
06.00 Milan-Barcellona 1993/94 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.15 Dinamo Kiev-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.30 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.45 Barcellona-Manchester United 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
11.00 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
12.00 Maiorca-Getafe (Liga) – DAZN1
12.30 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Napoli-Torino (Serie A) – DAZN1
14.15 Liverpool-Everton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.30 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Milan-Barcellona 1993/94 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.30 Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN1
18.30 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.30 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
20.30 Milan-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN1
21.00 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
21.00 Milan-Barcellona 2012/13 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.00 Bologna-Inter 1997/98 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
23.15 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo Sport
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – SI Legend – Hagi
10:30 – Ajax TV
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitalia mercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – B Lab Live
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – Teleshopping
15:45 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
16:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato
17:00 – Teleshopping
17:30 – #IORESTOACASA
18:00 – Teleshopping
18:30 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato
19:30 – ACI World Magazine
19:45 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
20:00 – Mondo Crociera
20:30 – SI Legend – Hagi
21:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
21:30 – Calcio Tonight
22:30 – SI Legend – Baresi
23:00 – italia mercato
Rai Sport
06:00 – Calcio: Mondiali 1982 ITALIA-Germania Ovest (3 – 1)
06:45 – Calcio: Mondiali 2006:ITALIA – Francia (1 – 1) 2006
09:40 – Calcio: Mondiali 1970:ITALIA – Germania (4 – 3) 1970
12:15 – Calcio: Mondiali 1982: Italia – Brasile
13:55 – Calcio: Mondiali 1982: ITALIA – Germania Ovest (3 – 1) 1982
15:40 – Perle di Sport: Ancelotti….Carlo Magno
16:00 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: La Guerra Fredda alle Olimpiadi
20:20 – Perle di Sport: Nuoto – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, I Tuffi di Di Biasi e Cagnotto
20:50 – Perle di Sport: Olimpiadi Monaco ’72 – 4 x 100 Nuoto femminile Americane da Record a Monaco
21:00 – Perle di Sport: Atletica – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, Staffetta 4×400
21:40 – Speciale Tg Sport: Simoncelli
22:05 – Memory: Raphael Geminiani
22:55 – Memory: Anquetil
23:55 – Dedicato a…Varenne il Capitano
02:20 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: La Guerra Fredda alle Olimpiadi
04:10 – Perle di Sport: Nuoto – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, I Tuffi di Di Biasi e Cagnotto
04:35 – Perle di Sport: Olimpiadi Monaco ’72 – 4 x 100 Nuoto femminile Americane da Record a Monaco
04:41 – Perle di Sport: Atletica – Olimpiadi Monaco 1972, Staffetta 4×400
05:20 – Speciale Tg Sport: Simoncelli
05:45 – Memory: Raphael Geminiani