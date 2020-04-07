Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di martedì 7 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio martedì 7 aprile 2020
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento.
Martedì 7 aprile 2020
02.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
02.30 Torino-Genoa 2013/14 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
04.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Atalanta-Torino 2012/13 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
06.00 Lazio-Roma 2014/15 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
06.00 Barcellona-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
07.45 Lazio-Roma 2011/12 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
08.30 Juventus-Chelsea 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
09.30 Lazio-Milan 2017/18 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
10.30 Bayern-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
12.00 Pescara-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN1
13.55 Alaves-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN1
14.15 Manchester City-Leicester 2015/16 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Atalanta-Dinamo Z. (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.30 Barcellona-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN1
18.30 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1
18.45 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
19.30 Milan-Sampdoria 1990 (Supercoppa Italiana) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
21.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 PSG-Digione (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
21.30 Marsiglia-Milan 2009/10 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
21.30 River Plate-Tigre (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
22.00 Inter-Chelsea 2009/10 (Champions League) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
Rai Sport
06:00 – Calcio Storico
08:00 – Calcio Storico
10:00 – Cento Giri
10:30 – Perle di Sport
13:00 – Memory
14:00 – Calcio Storico
16:00 – Calcio Storico
18:00 – Cento Giri
18:30 – Perle di Sport
21:00 – Memory
22:00 – Calcio Storico
00:00 – Calcio Storico
02:00 – Cento Giri
02:30 – Perle di Sport
05:00 – Memory
Sportitalia
07:00 – Sportitaliamercato
08:00 – Snaps – Oltre lo Sport
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – SI Legend – Andrea Pirlo
10:30 – Teleshopping
10:45 – Ajax TV
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – Blab Live
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – SI Legend – Andrea Pirlo
15:00 – Teleshopping
15:30 – #iorestoacasasul60
16:15 – Teleshopping
16:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
17:00 – Teleshopping
17:30 – Si Cafe’
18:00 – Calcio Today – focus mercato
19:00 – SI Legend – Andrea Pirlo
19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
20:00 – Mondo Crociera
20:30 – Si Legend – George Weah
21:00 – Bike Tour Gran Canaria
21:30 – Campionato Argentino – River Plate vs Tigre
23:00 – Sportitaliamercato