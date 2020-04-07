Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di martedì 7 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio martedì 7 aprile 2020

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.

Martedì 7 aprile 2020

02.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

02.30 Torino-Genoa 2013/14 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

04.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Atalanta-Torino 2012/13 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Lazio-Roma 2014/15 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Barcellona-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

07.45 Lazio-Roma 2011/12 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

08.30 Juventus-Chelsea 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

09.30 Lazio-Milan 2017/18 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

10.30 Bayern-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

12.00 Pescara-Ascoli (Serie B) – DAZN1

13.55 Alaves-Valencia (Liga) – DAZN1

14.15 Manchester City-Leicester 2015/16 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Atalanta-Dinamo Z. (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.30 Barcellona-Real Sociedad (Liga) – DAZN1

18.30 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1

18.45 Lazio-Inter (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

19.30 Milan-Sampdoria 1990 (Supercoppa Italiana) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

21.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 PSG-Digione (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

21.30 Marsiglia-Milan 2009/10 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

21.30 River Plate-Tigre (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

22.00 Inter-Chelsea 2009/10 (Champions League) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

Rai Sport

06:00 – Calcio Storico

08:00 – Calcio Storico

10:00 – Cento Giri

10:30 – Perle di Sport

13:00 – Memory

14:00 – Calcio Storico

16:00 – Calcio Storico

18:00 – Cento Giri

18:30 – Perle di Sport

21:00 – Memory

22:00 – Calcio Storico

00:00 – Calcio Storico

02:00 – Cento Giri

02:30 – Perle di Sport

05:00 – Memory

Sportitalia

07:00 – Sportitaliamercato

08:00 – Snaps – Oltre lo Sport

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – SI Legend – Andrea Pirlo

10:30 – Teleshopping

10:45 – Ajax TV

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

13:30 – Blab Live

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – SI Legend – Andrea Pirlo

15:00 – Teleshopping

15:30 – #iorestoacasasul60

16:15 – Teleshopping

16:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

17:00 – Teleshopping

17:30 – Si Cafe’

18:00 – Calcio Today – focus mercato

19:00 – SI Legend – Andrea Pirlo

19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

20:00 – Mondo Crociera

20:30 – Si Legend – George Weah

21:00 – Bike Tour Gran Canaria

21:30 – Campionato Argentino – River Plate vs Tigre

23:00 – Sportitaliamercato