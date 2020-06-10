Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi mercoledì 10 giugno 2020

Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi martedì 9 giugno 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento.

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Mercoledì 10 giugno 2020

00.00 Borussia D.-Arsenal 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

02.00 PSG-Napoli 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

03.15 Manchester United-Southampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

04.00 Bayern-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Lazio-Sampdoria 2016/17 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

04.15 Juventus-Cagliari (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Napoli-Liverpool (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Chelsea-Arsenal 2018/19 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Borussia D.-Arsenal 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

06.00 Verona-Genoa (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

08.30 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

08.45 Lazio-Sampdoria 2016/17 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

10.30 Milan-Roma 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

10.30 Milan-Manchester United 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

14.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

14.15 Friburgo-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Barcellona-Inter 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

17.00 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN1

19.00 Borussia D.-Arsenal 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

20.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN1

21.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

22.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1

22.00 Brescia-Inter (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitaliamercato

08:00 – Hard Trek

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – Calciomercato Live

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

13:30 – Teleshopping

14:00 – B Lab Live (diretta)

14:30 – Teleshopping

15:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)

15:45 – Teleshopping

17:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)

18:00 – Si Cafe’ (diretta)

18:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

19:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)

20:00 – Si Motori

20:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

21:00 – Calciomercato Live (diretta)

23:00 – Sportitaliamercato (diretta)

00:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

00:30 – Sportitaliamercato

01:30 – Si Live 24

02:00 – Sportitaliamercato

03:00 – Si Live 24

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

06:20 – Calcio Mondiale

08:00 – Memory

09:45 – Perle di Sport

11:00 – Memory

12:30 – Perle di Sport

14:10 – Calcio Mondiale

16:00 – Memory 2020

17:45 – Perle di Sport

19:00 – Memory

20:30 – Perle di Sport

22:10 – Calcio Mondiale

00:00 – TG Sport

00:15 – Memory

02:00 – Calcio Mondiale

04:00 – Calcio Mondiale