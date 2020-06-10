Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi mercoledì 10 giugno 2020

Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi martedì 9 giugno 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Mercoledì 10 giugno 2020
- 00.00 Borussia D.-Arsenal 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 02.00 PSG-Napoli 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 03.15 Manchester United-Southampton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 04.00 Bayern-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 04.15 Lazio-Sampdoria 2016/17 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 04.15 Juventus-Cagliari (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
- 06.00 Napoli-Liverpool (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 06.00 Chelsea-Arsenal 2018/19 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 06.00 Borussia D.-Arsenal 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 06.00 Verona-Genoa (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
- 08.30 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 08.45 Lazio-Sampdoria 2016/17 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 10.30 Milan-Roma 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 10.30 Milan-Manchester United 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 14.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 14.15 Friburgo-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Barcellona-Inter 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
- 16.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
- 17.00 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 18.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN1
- 19.00 Borussia D.-Arsenal 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
- 20.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN1
- 21.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
- 22.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1
- 22.00 Brescia-Inter (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitaliamercato
08:00 – Hard Trek
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Calciomercato Live
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – Teleshopping
14:00 – B Lab Live (diretta)
14:30 – Teleshopping
15:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)
15:45 – Teleshopping
17:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)
18:00 – Si Cafe’ (diretta)
18:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
19:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)
20:00 – Si Motori
20:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
21:00 – Calciomercato Live (diretta)
23:00 – Sportitaliamercato (diretta)
00:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
00:30 – Sportitaliamercato
01:30 – Si Live 24
02:00 – Sportitaliamercato
03:00 – Si Live 24
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
06:20 – Calcio Mondiale
08:00 – Memory
09:45 – Perle di Sport
11:00 – Memory
12:30 – Perle di Sport
14:10 – Calcio Mondiale
16:00 – Memory 2020
17:45 – Perle di Sport
19:00 – Memory
20:30 – Perle di Sport
22:10 – Calcio Mondiale
00:00 – TG Sport
00:15 – Memory
02:00 – Calcio Mondiale
04:00 – Calcio Mondiale