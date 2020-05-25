Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi lunedì 25 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Le partite di oggi lunedì 25 maggio 2020

00.30 Milan-Manchester United 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

01.00 Liverpool-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

01.55 Juventus-Milan 2015/16 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

03.35 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

04.00 Barcellona-Inter 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Sassuolo-Juventus 2017/18 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Danimarca-Giappone 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2010/11 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Genoa-Sampdoria 2008/09 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

07.50 Spagna-Honduras 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Atalanta-Manchester City (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

08.30 Schalke-Augsburg (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA

09.00 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

09.40 Argentina-Corea del Sud 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

10.30 Colonia-Fortuna D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

11.30 Sudafrica-Messico 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

12.00 Parma-SPAL (Serie A) – DAZN1

12.15 Wolfsburg-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

12.15 Milan-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

13.20 Brasile-Corea del Nord 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

15.00 Villarreal-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN1

15.10 Italia-Paraguay 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.45 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

17.00 Olanda-Danimarca 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

17.30 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN1

18.30 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.50 Inghilterra-Stati Uniti 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

20.00 Barcellona-Atletico Madrid 2008/09 (Liga) – DAZN1

20.40 Portogallo-Corea del Nord 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.00 Inter-Real Madrid 1998/99 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.15 Genoa-Sampdoria 2008/09 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

22.00 Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN1

22.30 Spagna-Honduras 2010 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

08:00 – Memory

10:00 – Perle di Sport

12:00 – Memory

14:00 – Perle di Sport

16:00 – Memory

18:00 – Perle di Sport

19:55 – Gli Imperdibili –

20:00 – Memory

22:00 – Perle di Sport

00:00 – Memory

02:00 – Calcio Mondiale

04:00 – Perle di Sport

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitalia mercato

08:00 – Si Legend 500 gol #14

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:15 – TCR Europe Monza – Gara 1

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitalia mercato

13:00 – Teleshopping

13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – Si Live 24

15:00 – Teleshopping

15:30 – Bundesliga Live (diretta)

17:30 – Teleshopping

18:15 – Si Legend 500 gol #16

18:30 – Si Live 24

19:00 – E-scudetto (diretta)

20:00 – Ruote in pista

20:30 – HLTS Nascar XFinity Darlington (prima visione)

21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato (diretta)

22:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

23:00 – Calcio Weekend Live (diretta)