Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi sabato 23 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi venerdì 22 maggio 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
Le partite di oggi sabato 23 maggio 2020
01.30 Lione-Juventus (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
02.15 Milan-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
04.00 Roma-CSKA Mosca 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.00 Manchester City-QPR 2011/12 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
04.15 Inter-Chelsea 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Milan-Celtic 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Napoli-Barcellona (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
08.30 Manchester United-Milan 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.30 Hertha-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
11.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
12.00 Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN1
14.00 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
15.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1
15.30 Diretta Goal Bundesliga – SKY SPORT UNO (diretta)
16.00 Real Madrid-Siviglia 2013/14 (Liga) – DAZN
15.30 Wolfsburg-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)
17.30 Villarreal-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN1
18.30 Bayern-Eintracht (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)
20.00 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN1
21.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.15 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
21.30 Wolfsburg-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
22.00 Milan-Inter 2011/12 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.30 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
08:00 – Memory
10:00 – Perle di Sport
12:00 – Memory
14:00 – Perle di Sport
16:00 – Memory
18:00 – Perle di Sport
19:55 – Gli Imperdibili –
20:00 – Memory
22:00 – Perle di Sport
00:00 – Memory
02:00 – Calcio Mondiale
04:00 – Perle di Sport
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Si Legend 500 gol #14
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:15 – TCR Europe Monza – Gara 1
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitalia mercato
13:00 – Teleshopping
13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – Si Live 24
15:00 – Teleshopping
15:30 – Bundesliga Live (diretta)
17:30 – Teleshopping
18:15 – Si Legend 500 gol #16
18:30 – Si Live 24
19:00 – E-scudetto (diretta)
20:00 – Ruote in pista
20:30 – HLTS Nascar XFinity Darlington (prima visione)
21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato (diretta)
22:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
23:00 – Calcio Weekend Live (diretta)