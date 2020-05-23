Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi sabato 23 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi venerdì 22 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana.

Le partite di oggi sabato 23 maggio 2020

01.30 Lione-Juventus (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

02.15 Milan-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

04.00 Roma-CSKA Mosca 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.00 Manchester City-QPR 2011/12 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

04.15 Inter-Chelsea 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Milan-Celtic 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Napoli-Barcellona (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

08.30 Manchester United-Milan 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.30 Hertha-Union Berlino (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

11.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

12.00 Entella-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN1

14.00 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

15.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1

15.30 Diretta Goal Bundesliga – SKY SPORT UNO (diretta)

16.00 Real Madrid-Siviglia 2013/14 (Liga) – DAZN

15.30 Wolfsburg-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)

17.30 Villarreal-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN1

18.30 Bayern-Eintracht (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)

20.00 Lazio-Juventus (Serie A) – DAZN1

21.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.15 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

21.30 Wolfsburg-Borussia D. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

22.00 Milan-Inter 2011/12 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.30 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

08:00 – Memory

10:00 – Perle di Sport

12:00 – Memory

14:00 – Perle di Sport

16:00 – Memory

18:00 – Perle di Sport

19:55 – Gli Imperdibili –

20:00 – Memory

22:00 – Perle di Sport

00:00 – Memory

02:00 – Calcio Mondiale

04:00 – Perle di Sport

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitalia mercato

08:00 – Si Legend 500 gol #14

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:15 – TCR Europe Monza – Gara 1

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitalia mercato

13:00 – Teleshopping

13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – Si Live 24

15:00 – Teleshopping

15:30 – Bundesliga Live (diretta)

17:30 – Teleshopping

18:15 – Si Legend 500 gol #16

18:30 – Si Live 24

19:00 – E-scudetto (diretta)

20:00 – Ruote in pista

20:30 – HLTS Nascar XFinity Darlington (prima visione)

21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato (diretta)

22:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

23:00 – Calcio Weekend Live (diretta)