Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi martedì 19 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Le partite di oggi martedì 19 maggio 2020

02.00 Milan-Steaua 1988/89 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.00 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Milan-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 PSG-Napoli 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Real Madrid-Roma 2004/05 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

08.30 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Manchester United-Juventus 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

08.30 Werder Brema-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA

10.30 Werder Brema-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

11.45 Roma-Genoa 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

12.00 PSG-Montpellier (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

14.00 Milan-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

14.15 Borussia D.-Schalke (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

14.15 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN1

16.00 Italia-Svezia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

17.45 Juventus-Torino 2014/15 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN1

20.00 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

20.30 Rosenborg-Milan 1996/97 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

21.00 Italia-Ghana 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

22.00 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

23.45 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

08:00 – Memory

10:00 – Perle di Sport

12:00 – Memory

14:00 – Perle di Sport

16:00 – Memory

18:00 – Perle di Sport

20:00 – Memory

22:00 – Perle di Sport

00:00 – Memory

02:00 – Perle di Sport

04:00 – Memory

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitalia mercato

08:00 – Ruote in Pista

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – NASCAR X Finity – Club Speedway

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

13:30 – Si Live 24

14:00 – BLab Live (diretta)

14:30 – Teleshopping

15:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)

15:45 – Teleshopping

17:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)

18:00 – Si Cafe’ (diretta)

18:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

19:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)

20:00 – Hard Trek

20:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato (diretta)

23:00 – Sportitalia mercato