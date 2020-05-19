Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi martedì 19 maggio 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Le partite di oggi martedì 19 maggio 2020
02.00 Milan-Steaua 1988/89 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.00 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Milan-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 PSG-Napoli 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Real Madrid-Roma 2004/05 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
08.30 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Manchester United-Juventus 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
08.30 Werder Brema-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT ARENA
10.30 Werder Brema-Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
11.45 Roma-Genoa 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
12.00 PSG-Montpellier (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
14.00 Milan-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
14.15 Borussia D.-Schalke (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.15 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN1
16.00 Italia-Svezia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.45 Juventus-Torino 2014/15 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
18.00 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN1
20.00 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
20.30 Rosenborg-Milan 1996/97 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
21.00 Italia-Ghana 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
22.00 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
23.45 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
08:00 – Memory
10:00 – Perle di Sport
12:00 – Memory
14:00 – Perle di Sport
16:00 – Memory
18:00 – Perle di Sport
20:00 – Memory
22:00 – Perle di Sport
00:00 – Memory
02:00 – Perle di Sport
04:00 – Memory
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Ruote in Pista
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – NASCAR X Finity – Club Speedway
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – Si Live 24
14:00 – BLab Live (diretta)
14:30 – Teleshopping
15:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)
15:45 – Teleshopping
17:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)
18:00 – Si Cafe’ (diretta)
18:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
19:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato (diretta)
20:00 – Hard Trek
20:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato (diretta)
23:00 – Sportitalia mercato