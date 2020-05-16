Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi sabato 16 maggio

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Le partite di oggi

00.00 Francia-Islanda 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

01.30 Ajax-Tottenham 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

01.45 Galles-Belgio 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

03.30 Polonia-Portogallo 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

04.00 Juventus-Barcellona 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Juventus-Real Madrid 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

07.00 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

09.15 Portogallo-Galles 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

10.30 Ajax-Manchester United 2016/17 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

11.00 Germania-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

12.00 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

12.45 Portogallo-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

14.00 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

15.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN1

15.30 Diretta Goal (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO (diretta)

15.30 Borussia D.-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)

16.00 Atletico Madrid-Getafe 2013/14 (Liga) – DAZN

17.30 Milan-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN118.30 Eintracht F.-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)

20.00 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN1

20.30 Germania-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.00 Inter-Roma (Supercoppa Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

21.30 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

22.00 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.15 Portogallo-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO

22.20 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

22.30 SPAL-Milan 2018/19 (Serie A) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitalia mercato

08:00 – Si Legend Gol

08:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – HLTS Rallycross Sudafrica

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Teleshopping

13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

15:00 – Teleshopping

15:30 – Bundesliga LIVE

17:30 – Teleshopping

18:15 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato

19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

20:00 – Si Racconta

20:30 – Ruote In Pista

21:00 – Primavera Supercoppa – Inter vs Roma

23:00 – Calcio Week end Live

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

08:00 – Memory

10:30 – Perle di Sport

12:00 – Memory

14:00 – Perle di Sport

16:00 – Memory

18:30 – Perle di Sport

19:55 – Gli Imperdibili

20:00 – Memory

22:00 – Perle di Sport

00:00 – Memory

02:00 – Calcio Mondiale

04:00 – Perle di Sport