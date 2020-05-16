Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi sabato 16 maggio
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. L’unico campionato a riprendere, al momento, è la Bundesliga, che riscende in campo. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che si disputeranno (anche in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Le partite di oggi
00.00 Francia-Islanda 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
01.30 Ajax-Tottenham 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
01.45 Galles-Belgio 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
03.30 Polonia-Portogallo 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
04.00 Juventus-Barcellona 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Juventus-Real Madrid 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
07.00 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
09.15 Portogallo-Galles 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
10.30 Ajax-Manchester United 2016/17 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
11.00 Germania-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
12.00 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
12.45 Portogallo-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
14.00 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
15.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN1
15.30 Diretta Goal (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO (diretta)
15.30 Borussia D.-Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)
16.00 Atletico Madrid-Getafe 2013/14 (Liga) – DAZN
17.30 Milan-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN118.30 Eintracht F.-Borussia M. (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL (diretta)
20.00 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN1
20.30 Germania-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.00 Inter-Roma (Supercoppa Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
21.30 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
22.00 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.15 Portogallo-Francia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
22.20 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
22.30 SPAL-Milan 2018/19 (Serie A) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Si Legend Gol
08:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – HLTS Rallycross Sudafrica
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Teleshopping
13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
15:00 – Teleshopping
15:30 – Bundesliga LIVE
17:30 – Teleshopping
18:15 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato
19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
20:00 – Si Racconta
20:30 – Ruote In Pista
21:00 – Primavera Supercoppa – Inter vs Roma
23:00 – Calcio Week end Live
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
08:00 – Memory
10:30 – Perle di Sport
12:00 – Memory
14:00 – Perle di Sport
16:00 – Memory
18:30 – Perle di Sport
19:55 – Gli Imperdibili
20:00 – Memory
22:00 – Perle di Sport
00:00 – Memory
02:00 – Calcio Mondiale
04:00 – Perle di Sport