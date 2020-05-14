Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi givoedì 14 maggio 2020

Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di oggi giovedì 14 maggio 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Le partite di oggi giovedì 14 maggio 2020
00.30 Islanda-Austria 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
01.30 Real Madrid-Manchester City (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
02.45 Svezia-Belgio 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
04.00 Inter-Lecce (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
04.00 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.05 Repubblica Ceca-Turchia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Romania-Albania 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Real Madrid-Juventus 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
07.45 Slovacchia-Inghilterra 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
09.30 Irlanda del Nord-Germania 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
10.30 PSG-Napoli 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
11.15 Croazia-Portogallo 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
12.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
12.45 Juventus-River Plate 1996 (Coppa Intercontinentale) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
13.00 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
14.15 Borussia M.-Bayern (Bundesliga) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
14.45 Inghilterra-Islanda 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Real Madrid-Liverpool 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.30 Germania-Slovacchia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
16.30 Juventus-Lazio 2011/12 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.55 Nimes-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
18.15 Real Madrid-Juventus 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
20.00 Francia-Irlanda 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
20.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
20.30 Italia-Francia 2006 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.45 Fiorentina-Milan 2018/19 (Serie A) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
21.45 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
22.00 Inter-Palermo 2009/10 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
23.30 Svizzera-Polonia 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT UNO
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Si Legend Gol
08:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Mondo Crociera
10:30 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
14:00 – Blab Live
14:30 – Teleshopping
15:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
15:30 – Teleshopping
16:00 – Si Legend Gol
16:15 – Teleshopping
17:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato
18:00 – Si Cafe’
18:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
19:00 – E-Scudetto
20:00 – Hard Trek
20:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato
23:00 – Sportitalia mercato
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
08:00 – Memory
10:30 – Perle di Sport
12:00 – Memory
14:00 – Perle di Sport
16:00 – Memory
18:30 – Perle di Sport
20:00 – Memory
22:00 – Perle di Sport
00:00 – Memory
02:30 – Perle di Sport
04:00 – Memory