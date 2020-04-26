Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di domenica 26 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio domenica 26 aprile 2020
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.
Domenica 26 aprile 2020
01.30 Napoli-Barcellona (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
03.25 Italia-Inghilterra 1976 (Qual. Mondiali) – RAI SPORT
04.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2015/16 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Arsenal-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
05.00 Italia-Inghilterra 1980 (Europei) – RAI SPORT
06.00 Italia-Norvegia 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Juventus-Chelsea 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Bologna-Napoli 1997/98 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
07.45 Italia-Spagna 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Liverpool-Barcellona 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.15 Boca-Godoy Cruz (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
10.30 Inter-Juventus 1993/94 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
10.30 Ajax-Manchester United 2016/17 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.15 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN1
13.45 Italia-Nigeria 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
13.45 Inter-Juventus 1993/94 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
15.00 PSG-Lione (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
16.00 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.30 Inter-Real Madrid 1998/99 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
17.30 Milan-Inter 1996/97 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.00 Villarreal-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN1
18.00 Espanyol-Barcellona 2010/11 (Liga) – DAZN
19.00 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
20.30 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
21.15 Italia-Bulgaria 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.15 Milan-Barcellona 2012/13 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.00 Mazembe-Inter 2010 (Mondiale per Club) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
