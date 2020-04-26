Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di domenica 26 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio domenica 26 aprile 2020

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).

Domenica 26 aprile 2020

01.30 Napoli-Barcellona (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

03.25 Italia-Inghilterra 1976 (Qual. Mondiali) – RAI SPORT

04.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2015/16 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Arsenal-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

05.00 Italia-Inghilterra 1980 (Europei) – RAI SPORT

06.00 Italia-Norvegia 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Juventus-Chelsea 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Bologna-Napoli 1997/98 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

07.45 Italia-Spagna 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

08.30 Liverpool-Barcellona 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.15 Boca-Godoy Cruz (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

10.30 Inter-Juventus 1993/94 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

10.30 Ajax-Manchester United 2016/17 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

13.15 Genoa-Lazio (Serie A) – DAZN1

13.45 Italia-Nigeria 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

13.45 Inter-Juventus 1993/94 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

15.00 PSG-Lione (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

16.00 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.30 Inter-Real Madrid 1998/99 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

17.30 Milan-Inter 1996/97 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

18.00 Villarreal-Leganes (Liga) – DAZN1

18.00 Espanyol-Barcellona 2010/11 (Liga) – DAZN

19.00 Italia-Spagna 2016 (Europei) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

20.30 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

21.15 Italia-Bulgaria 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.15 Milan-Barcellona 2012/13 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.00 Mazembe-Inter 2010 (Mondiale per Club) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitaliamercato

08:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #4

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #2

10:30 – Teleshopping

10:45 – Speedway German

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Teleshopping

13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

14:00 – Speedway Polonia – Ultimo stage 2019

15:30 – Teleshopping

16:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

16:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #4

17:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo sport

17:45 – Teleshopping

18:30 – Campionato Argentino – Independ. Vs Racing

20:00 – Si Racconta – puntata 18

21:00 – FM e – Scudetto – Live

21:30 – Ruote in pista

22:00 – Rallycross Lettonia 09

22:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #5

23:00 – Calcio Week end Live

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

06:30 – Memory

10:00 – Perle di Sport

11:30 – Memory Review – Rullo goal serie A

12:00 – Memory

13:00 – Perle di Sport

14:30 – Memory

18:30 – Perle di Sport

21:00 – Memory

22:30 – Perle di Sport

00:00 – Memory

02:30 – Perle di Sport

05:00 – Memory