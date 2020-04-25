Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di sabato 25 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio sabato 25 aprile 2020
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Sabato 25 aprile 2020
01.30 Lione-Juventus (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
01.30 Manchester United-Southampton 2018/19 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
03.45 PSG-Manchester United 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
04.00 Juventus-Barcellona 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Arsenal-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Bologna-Napoli 1997/98 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Napoli-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Anderlecht-PSG 2013/14 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
08.30 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.30 Benfica-Chelsea 2012/13 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.45 Inter-Juventus 1993/94 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
13.45 Parma-Inter 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
15.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN1
16.00 Barcellona-Espanyol 2008/09 (Liga) – DAZN
16.50 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN1
17.30 Milan-Inter 1996/97 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
18.30 Independiente-Racing (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
20.30 Milan-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN1
21.15 Italia-Nigeria 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.30 Roma-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
21.45 Milan-Celtic 2006/07 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.00 Inter-Napoli 2010/11 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.00 Mazembe-Inter 2010/11 (Mondiale per Club) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitaliamercato
08:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #4
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #2
10:30 – Teleshopping
10:45 – Speedway German
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Teleshopping
13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
14:00 – Speedway Polonia – Ultimo stage 2019
15:30 – Teleshopping
16:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
16:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #4
17:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo sport
17:45 – Teleshopping
18:30 – Campionato Argentino – Independ. Vs Racing
20:00 – Si Racconta – puntata 18
21:00 – FM e – Scudetto – Live
21:30 – Ruote in pista
22:00 – Rallycross Lettonia 09
22:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #5
23:00 – Calcio Week end Live
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
06:30 – Memory
10:00 – Perle di Sport
11:30 – Memory Review – Rullo goal serie A
12:00 – Memory
13:00 – Perle di Sport
14:30 – Memory
18:30 – Perle di Sport
21:00 – Memory
22:30 – Perle di Sport
00:00 – Memory
02:30 – Perle di Sport
05:00 – Memory