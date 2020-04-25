Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di sabato 25 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio sabato 25 aprile 2020

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).

Sabato 25 aprile 2020

01.30 Lione-Juventus (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

01.30 Manchester United-Southampton 2018/19 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

03.45 PSG-Manchester United 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

04.00 Juventus-Barcellona 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Arsenal-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Bologna-Napoli 1997/98 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Napoli-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Anderlecht-PSG 2013/14 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

08.30 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.30 Benfica-Chelsea 2012/13 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

13.45 Inter-Juventus 1993/94 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

13.45 Parma-Inter 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

15.00 Cremonese-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN1

16.00 Barcellona-Espanyol 2008/09 (Liga) – DAZN

16.50 Pordenone-Chievo (Serie B) – DAZN1

17.30 Milan-Inter 1996/97 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

18.30 Independiente-Racing (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

20.30 Milan-Inter (Serie A) – DAZN1

21.15 Italia-Nigeria 1994 (Mondiali) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.30 Roma-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

21.45 Milan-Celtic 2006/07 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.00 Inter-Napoli 2010/11 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.00 Mazembe-Inter 2010/11 (Mondiale per Club) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitaliamercato

08:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #4

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #2

10:30 – Teleshopping

10:45 – Speedway German

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Teleshopping

13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

14:00 – Speedway Polonia – Ultimo stage 2019

15:30 – Teleshopping

16:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

16:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #4

17:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo sport

17:45 – Teleshopping

18:30 – Campionato Argentino – Independ. Vs Racing

20:00 – Si Racconta – puntata 18

21:00 – FM e – Scudetto – Live

21:30 – Ruote in pista

22:00 – Rallycross Lettonia 09

22:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #5

23:00 – Calcio Week end Live

Rai Sport

06:00 – Perle di Sport

06:30 – Memory

10:00 – Perle di Sport

11:30 – Memory Review – Rullo goal serie A

12:00 – Memory

13:00 – Perle di Sport

14:30 – Memory

18:30 – Perle di Sport

21:00 – Memory

22:30 – Perle di Sport

00:00 – Memory

02:30 – Perle di Sport

05:00 – Memory