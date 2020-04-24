Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di venerdì 24 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio venerdì 24 aprile 2020

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.

Venerdì 24 aprile 2020

01.30 Milan-Barcellona 1994 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

01.45 Manchester United-Southampton 2018/19 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO

01.45 Napoli-Liverpool (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

04.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2013/14 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 PSG-Manchester United 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Anderlecht-PSG 2013/14 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Valencia-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

08.30 Ajax-Tottenham 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

09.00 Manchester United-Southampton 2018/19 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

10.30 Marsiglia-Atletico Madrid 2017/18 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

12.00 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

13.45 Parma-Inter 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

13.45 Inter-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

16.00 Milan-Liverpool 2004/05 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.15 PSG-Manchester United 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

16.45 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

18.30 Boca-Atletico Tucuman (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

18.35 Perugia-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN1

20.30 Milan-Udinese (Serie A) – DAZN1

21.00 PSG-Montpellier 2018/19 (Ligue 1) – DAZN

21.30 Roma-Juventus 2005/06 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

22.00 Inter-Brescia 2001/02 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.00 Milan-Ajax 2002/03 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

