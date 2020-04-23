Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di giovedì 23 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio giovedì 23 aprile 2020
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Giovedì 23 aprile 2020
00.45 Manchester City-QPR (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
01.30 Chelsea-Arsenal 2018/19 (Europa League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.00 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Roma-Barcellona 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
06.00 Manchester United-Southampton 2018/19 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Atalanta-Valencia (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
08.30 Inter-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
08.30 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
13.45 Inter-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
14.15 Inter-Lazio 1998 (Coppa UEFA) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
15.50 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN1
16.00 Milan-Liverpool 2004/05 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.15 PSG-Manchester United 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.35 Milan-Genoa (Serie A) – DAZN1
20.20 Pisa-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN1
21.15 Inter-Milan (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #2
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Si Legend – 500 gol #1
10:30 – Teleshopping
10:45 – Mondo Crociera
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – B Lab Live
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – Speedway German 06
15:00 – Teleshopping
15:45 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
16:00 – Calcio Today – Focus Mercato
17:00 – Teleshopping
17:30 – #IORESTOACASA
18:00 – Teleshopping
18:30 – Ajax TV – Chelsea vs Ajax
20:00 – Hard Trek
20:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
21:00 – Calcio Tonight – Focus Mercato
22:30 – Si Legend – 500 gol #3
23:00 – Sportitalia mercato
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport
06:30 – Memory
10:00 – Perle di Sport
11:30 – Memory Review – Rullo goal serie A
12:00 – Memory
13:00 – Perle di Sport
14:30 – Memory
18:00 – Perle di Sport
19:30 – Memory Review – Rullo goal serie A
20:00 – Memory
21:00 – Perle di Sport
22:30 – Memory
02:00 – Perle di Sport
03:30 – Memory Review – Rullo goal serie A
04:00 – Memory
05:00 – Perle di Sport