Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di lunedì 20 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio lunedì 20 aprile 2020
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Lunedì 20 aprile 2020
00.30 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
01.30 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2015/16 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
02.00 Milan-Inter 2006/07 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
02.30 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
02.30 Ajax-Valencia (Champions League) – SPORTITALIA
04.00 Liverpool-Barcellona 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Manchester United-Roma 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Stoccarda-Napoli 1988/89 (Coppa UEFA) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Napoli-Liverpool (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
08.30 Juventus-Real Madrid 2016/17 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.15 River Plate-Racing (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
10.30 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.30 Milan-Roma 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
12.00 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
14.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
14.00 Parma-SPAL (Serie A) – DAZN1
14.15 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
16.00 Manchester City-Tottenham 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Nimes-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
18.00 Athletic-Real Madrid 2011/12 (Liga) – DAZN
18.45 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
20.00 Milan-Benfica 1989/90 (Coppa dei Campioni) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
20.30 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN1
21.00 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.00 River Plate-Independiente (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
21.15 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
22.00 Real Madrid-Milan 2009/10 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.00 Borussia D.-Inter 1993/94 (Coppa UEFA) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Si Legend
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Si Legend – Rivaldo
10:30 – ASI World Magazine
10:45 – Ajax TV
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Teleshopping
13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
14:00 – Storyboard – Panucci
14:30 – Si Live 24
15:00 – Teleshopping
16:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
16:30 – Si Legend – Baresi
17:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo sport
17:45 – Teleshopping
18:30 – Calcio Today
19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
20:00 – Si Legend
20:30 – Ruote in Pista
21:00 – Campionato Argentino – Boca JRS – Lanus
23:00 – Sportitalia mercato
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport 2020
08:00 – Dedicato a ..
10:30 – Memory 2020
11:30 – Memory review Campionato Calcio serie A: Rullo goal (5a – 8a giornata)
12:00 – Memory 2020
13:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
16:00 – Dedicato a
18:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
20:00 – Memory 2020
21:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
00:00 – Dedicato a
02:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
04:00 – Memory 2020
05:30 – Perle di Sport 2020