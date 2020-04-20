Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di lunedì 20 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio lunedì 20 aprile 2020

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).

Lunedì 20 aprile 2020

00.30 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

01.30 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2015/16 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

02.00 Milan-Inter 2006/07 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

02.30 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO

02.30 Ajax-Valencia (Champions League) – SPORTITALIA

04.00 Liverpool-Barcellona 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Manchester United-Roma 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

06.00 Stoccarda-Napoli 1988/89 (Coppa UEFA) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Napoli-Liverpool (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

08.30 Juventus-Real Madrid 2016/17 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.15 River Plate-Racing (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

10.30 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.30 Milan-Roma 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

12.00 Betis-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

14.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

14.00 Parma-SPAL (Serie A) – DAZN1

14.15 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

16.00 Manchester City-Tottenham 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Nimes-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

18.00 Athletic-Real Madrid 2011/12 (Liga) – DAZN

18.45 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION

20.00 Milan-Benfica 1989/90 (Coppa dei Campioni) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

20.30 Atletico Madrid-Siviglia (Liga) – DAZN1

21.00 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO

21.00 River Plate-Independiente (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

21.15 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

22.00 Real Madrid-Milan 2009/10 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.00 Borussia D.-Inter 1993/94 (Coppa UEFA) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

