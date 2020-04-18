Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di sabato 18 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio sabato 18 aprile 2020
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Sabato 18 aprile 2020
01.30 Juventus-Barcellona 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
02.00 Manchester City-QPR 2011/12 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO
02.30 River Plate-Independiente (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
04.00 Barcellona-Liverpool 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.00 Roma-Barcellona 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
06.00 Napoli-Liverpool (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
06.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
08.30 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2015/16 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
09.00 Inter-Roma 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
10.30 Milan-Roma 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
10.30 Barcellona-PSG 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
12.00 Marsiglia-Amiens (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
14.00 Milan-Liverpool 2006/07 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
14.00 Perugia-Salernitana (Serie B) – DAZN1
14.15 Milan-Inter 2006/07 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
16.00 Pisa-Venezia (Serie B) – DAZN1
16.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid 2011/12 (Liga) – DAZN
17.15 Manchester City-Manchester United 2011/12 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
18.45 Milan-Inter 2003/04 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT UNO
19.30 Milan-Sampdoria 1990 (Supercoppa Italiana) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
20.30 Milan-Genoa (Serie A) – DAZN1
21.00 Milan-Juventus 2002/03 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO
21.00 Manchester City-QPR 2011/12 (Premier League) – SKY SPORT COLLECTION
21.00 Boca-Lanus (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
22.00 Inter-Milan 2011/12 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – Si Legend
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Si Legend – Rivaldo
10:30 – ASI World Magazine
10:45 – Ajax TV
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Teleshopping
13:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
14:00 – Storyboard – Panucci
14:30 – Si Live 24
15:00 – Teleshopping
16:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
16:30 – Si Legend – Baresi
17:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo sport
17:45 – Teleshopping
18:30 – Calcio Today
19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
20:00 – Si Legend
20:30 – Ruote in Pista
21:00 – Campionato Argentino – Boca JRS – Lanus
23:00 – Sportitalia mercato
Rai Sport
06:00 – Perle di Sport 2020
08:00 – Dedicato a ..
10:30 – Memory 2020
11:30 – Memory review Campionato Calcio serie A: Rullo goal (5a – 8a giornata)
12:00 – Memory 2020
13:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
16:00 – Dedicato a
18:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
20:00 – Memory 2020
21:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
00:00 – Dedicato a
02:30 – Perle di Sport 2020
04:00 – Memory 2020
05:30 – Perle di Sport 2020