Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di venerdì 10 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio giovedì 9 aprile 2020
- Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Liga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
10 aprile 2020
01.30 Liverpool-Real Madrid 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.00 Barcellona-PSG 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Napoli-Frosinone 2015/16 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
06.00 Milan-Inter 2006/07 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
06.00 Liverpool-Fiorentina 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
07.45 Milan-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
08.30 Bayern-Arsenal 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
09.30 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
10.30 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
11.15 Parma-Inter 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
14.00 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Valencia-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
17.15 Inter-Atalanta 2016/17 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
19.00 Inter-Milan 2017/18 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
20.00 Milan-Anderlecht 2006/07 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
21.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2013/14 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1
21.30 River Plate-Newell’s (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA
22.00 Inter-Juventus 2001/02 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
22.45 Milan-Parma 1992 (Supercoppa Italiana) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
Rai Sport
06:00 – Memory: Alfa Romeo
06:50 – Memory: Enzo Ferrari
07:55 – Dedicato a…Michele Alboreto
10:30 – Memory: Massimo Palanca
11:30 – Memory: Dino Meneghin
12:30 – Memory Review: Calcio Serie A – 1a/2a/3a/4a e 5a Giornata di Andata 2019/2020
12:50 – Memory: Tennis 1976
13:50 – Memory: Alfa Romeo
14:55 – Memory: Enzo Ferrari
16:00 – Dedicato a…Il Piccolo Brasile
18:15 – Memory: Alberto Cova
19:15 – Memory Review: Calcio Serie A – 6a/7a/8a/9a e 10a Giornata di Andata 2019/2020
19:55 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: Primo Carnera – L’Uomo più Forte del Mondo 1/10/99
20:50 – Memory: Paolo Rossi
22:00 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Imola 1980
22:55 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Messico 1986
23:00 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Ungheria 1989
23:10 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Francia 1990
23:15 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Spagna 1996
23:20 – Memory: Gigi Meroni
00:20 – Dedicato a…Il Piccolo Brasile
02:25 – Memory: Alberto Cova
03:25 – Memory Review: Calcio Serie A – 6a/7a/8a/9a e 10a Giornata di Andata 2019/2020
04:00 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: Primo Carnera – L’Uomo più Forte del Mondo 1/10/99
04:50 – Memory: Paolo Rossi
Sportitalia
07:00 – Sportitaliamercato
08:00 – SI Legend – George Weah
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Si Legend – Iker Casillas
10:30 – Teleshopping
10:45 – Mondo Crociera
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – sportitaliamercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – Blab Live
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – Si Legend – Iker Casillas
15:00 – Teleshopping
15:30 – #iorestoacasasul60
16:15 – Teleshopping
16:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
17:00 – Teleshopping
17:30 – Si Cafe’
18:00 – Calcio Today – focus mercato
19:00 – Si Legend – Iker Casillas
19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
20:00 – Ski Magazine
20:30 – Si Legend – Kakà
21:00 – Campionato Argentino – Indipendiente vs Racing
23:00 – Sportitaliamercato