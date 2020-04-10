Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di venerdì 10 aprile 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN.

10 aprile 2020

01.30 Liverpool-Real Madrid 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.00 Barcellona-PSG 2014/15 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Napoli-Frosinone 2015/16 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Milan-Inter 2006/07 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Liverpool-Fiorentina 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

07.45 Milan-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

08.30 Bayern-Arsenal 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

09.30 Siena-Inter 2009/10 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

10.30 Barcellona-Manchester United 2008/09 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

11.15 Parma-Inter 2007/08 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

14.00 Juventus-Atletico Madrid 2018/19 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Valencia-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

17.15 Inter-Atalanta 2016/17 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

19.00 Inter-Milan 2017/18 (Serie A) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

20.00 Milan-Anderlecht 2006/07 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

21.00 Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid 2013/14 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 Atalanta-Milan (Serie A) – DAZN1

21.30 River Plate-Newell’s (Superliga Argentina) – SPORTITALIA

22.00 Inter-Juventus 2001/02 (Serie A) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

22.45 Milan-Parma 1992 (Supercoppa Italiana) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

Rai Sport

06:00 – Memory: Alfa Romeo

06:50 – Memory: Enzo Ferrari

07:55 – Dedicato a…Michele Alboreto

10:30 – Memory: Massimo Palanca

11:30 – Memory: Dino Meneghin

12:30 – Memory Review: Calcio Serie A – 1a/2a/3a/4a e 5a Giornata di Andata 2019/2020

12:50 – Memory: Tennis 1976

13:50 – Memory: Alfa Romeo

14:55 – Memory: Enzo Ferrari

16:00 – Dedicato a…Il Piccolo Brasile

18:15 – Memory: Alberto Cova

19:15 – Memory Review: Calcio Serie A – 6a/7a/8a/9a e 10a Giornata di Andata 2019/2020

19:55 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: Primo Carnera – L’Uomo più Forte del Mondo 1/10/99

20:50 – Memory: Paolo Rossi

22:00 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Imola 1980

22:55 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Messico 1986

23:00 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Ungheria 1989

23:10 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Francia 1990

23:15 – Perle di Sport: F1 – GP Spagna 1996

23:20 – Memory: Gigi Meroni

00:20 – Dedicato a…Il Piccolo Brasile

02:25 – Memory: Alberto Cova

03:25 – Memory Review: Calcio Serie A – 6a/7a/8a/9a e 10a Giornata di Andata 2019/2020

04:00 – Ti Ricordo Ancora: Primo Carnera – L’Uomo più Forte del Mondo 1/10/99

04:50 – Memory: Paolo Rossi

Sportitalia

07:00 – Sportitaliamercato

08:00 – SI Legend – George Weah

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – Si Legend – Iker Casillas

10:30 – Teleshopping

10:45 – Mondo Crociera

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – sportitaliamercato

13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

13:30 – Blab Live

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – Si Legend – Iker Casillas

15:00 – Teleshopping

15:30 – #iorestoacasasul60

16:15 – Teleshopping

16:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

17:00 – Teleshopping

17:30 – Si Cafe’

18:00 – Calcio Today – focus mercato

19:00 – Si Legend – Iker Casillas

19:30 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

20:00 – Ski Magazine

20:30 – Si Legend – Kakà

21:00 – Campionato Argentino – Indipendiente vs Racing

23:00 – Sportitaliamercato