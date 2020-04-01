Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di mercoledì 1 aprile 2020
Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.
Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio in diretta mercoledì 1 aprile 2020
Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).
Mercoledì 1 aprile 2020
01.30 Liverpool-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.00 Roma-Barcellona 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
04.15 Milan-Inter (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
06.00 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
06.00 Milan-Juventus (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A
08.30 Shakhtar-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
10.00 Fiorentina-Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA
10.30 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
12.00 Empoli-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN1
13.50 Frosinone-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN1
14.15 Inter-Lazio 1997/98 (Coppa UEFA) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.00 Bayern-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
16.30 Metz-PSG (Ligue 1) – DAZN1
16.30 Tottenham-Inter (ICC 2019) – SPORTITALIA
18.15 Milan-Barcellona 2000/01 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)
18.30 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1
19.00 Real Madrid-Tottenham (Audi Cup) – SPORTITALIA
21.00 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL
21.00 Boca-San Lorenzo (Superliga argentina) – SPORTITALIA
22.00 Inter-Rubin Kazan 2009/10 (Champions League) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)
Rai Sport +HD
06:00 – Calcio Storico
10:00 – Cento Giri
10:30 – Perle di Sport
13:00 – Memory
14:00 – Calcio Storico
18:00 – Cento Giri
18:30 – Perle di Sport
21:00 – Memory
22:00 – Calcio Storico
02:00 – Cento Giri
02:30 – Perle di Sport
05:00 – Memory
SportItalia
07:00 – Sportitalia mercato
08:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo Sport
08:30 – Si Live 24
09:00 – Teleshopping
10:00 – Campionato Primavera – Fiorentina vs Inter
11:15 – Teleshopping
12:00 – Sportitalia mercato
13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)
13:30 – Blab Live
14:00 – Teleshopping
14:30 – Ajax TV
15:00 – Teleshopping
15:30 – #Iorestoacasasul60
16:15 – Teleshopping
16:30 – ICC – Tottenham vs Inter
18:00 – Si Cafe’
18:30 – Teleshopping
19:00 – Audi Cup – Real Madrid vs Tottenham
20:30 – Mondo Crociera
21:00 – Campionato Argentino – Boca JRS vs San Lorenzo
23:00 – Sportitalia mercato