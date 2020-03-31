Stasera in TV calcio, tutte le partite di martedì 31 marzo 2020

Stasera in TV Calcio | tutte le partite in diretta: la guida tv di Calciomercato24 per scoprire dove vedere tutti i migliori eventi sportivi di giornata. Chiaramente, a causa dell’emergenza Coronavirus, molti campionati sono stati sospesi. Scopriamo insieme come e dove seguire gli eventi sportivi che invece si disputeranno (magari in replica) assieme alla programmazione delle emittenti dedicate allo sport.

Oggi in TV, tutte le partite di calcio in diretta martedì 31 marzo 2020

Premier League

Bundesliga

Liga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Il calcio in Tv non si ferma mai, di seguito tutti i canali da Sky Sport a Sky Calcio e tanto altro con DAZN. Per i programmi non sportivi della serata, trovi il palinsesto su youmovies.it con anticipazioni e indiscrezioni sui personaggi della televisione italiana. Oggi come di consueto il grande calcio in tv non si ferma, ecco la proposta visibile in chiaro o a pagamento. NON UTILIZZARE lo streaming online (Rojadirecta, pratica vietata).

Martedì 31 marzo 2020

01.30 Liverpool-Atletico Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.00 Roma-Barcellona 2017/18 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

04.15 Milan-Inter (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

06.00 Bayern-Inter 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

06.00 Milan-Juventus (Serie A femminile) – SKY SPORT SERIE A

08.30 Shakhtar-Atalanta (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

10.00 Fiorentina-Inter (Campionato Primavera) – SPORTITALIA

10.30 Inter-Barcellona 2009/10 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

12.00 Empoli-Pordenone (Serie B) – DAZN1

13.50 Frosinone-Cremonese (Serie B) – DAZN1

14.15 Inter-Lazio 1997/98 (Coppa UEFA) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.00 Bayern-Chelsea 2011/12 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

16.30 Metz-PSG (Ligue 1) – DAZN1

16.30 Tottenham-Inter (ICC 2019) – SPORTITALIA

18.15 Milan-Barcellona 2000/01 (Champions League) – MILAN TV (visibile su DAZN)

18.30 Barcellona-Real Madrid (Liga) – DAZN1

19.00 Real Madrid-Tottenham (Audi Cup) – SPORTITALIA

21.00 Borussia D.-Bayern 2012/13 (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 Boca-San Lorenzo (Superliga argentina) – SPORTITALIA

22.00 Inter-Rubin Kazan 2009/10 (Champions League) – INTER TV (visibile su DAZN)

Rai Sport +HD

06:00 – Calcio Storico

10:00 – Cento Giri

10:30 – Perle di Sport

13:00 – Memory

14:00 – Calcio Storico

18:00 – Cento Giri

18:30 – Perle di Sport

21:00 – Memory

22:00 – Calcio Storico

02:00 – Cento Giri

02:30 – Perle di Sport

05:00 – Memory

SportItalia

07:00 – Sportitalia mercato

08:00 – SNAPS – Oltre lo Sport

08:30 – Si Live 24

09:00 – Teleshopping

10:00 – Campionato Primavera – Fiorentina vs Inter

11:15 – Teleshopping

12:00 – Sportitalia mercato

13:00 – Si Live 24 (diretta)

13:30 – Blab Live

14:00 – Teleshopping

14:30 – Ajax TV

15:00 – Teleshopping

15:30 – #Iorestoacasasul60

16:15 – Teleshopping

16:30 – ICC – Tottenham vs Inter

18:00 – Si Cafe’

18:30 – Teleshopping

19:00 – Audi Cup – Real Madrid vs Tottenham

20:30 – Mondo Crociera

21:00 – Campionato Argentino – Boca JRS vs San Lorenzo

23:00 – Sportitalia mercato