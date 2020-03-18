View this post on Instagram

While we keep worrying about our families and loved ones, praying that they won’t be affected by the virus ,we keep asking ourselves how and why this happened. Questions we may never find answers to. But we also wonder about the future. How will this affect our society? Will things get back to normal? And it made me think… One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy in this moment – the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don’t agree. I feel lucky to here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. For generations to come kids all over the world will study an incredible history of this country. They will learn about its beautiful art, its unique architecture, fashion, delicious food etc. Nowhere in the history books will you find anything about Covid-19. Because Italy is bigger, better and stronger than this virus. So while I terribly miss my family and pray for their well-being I’m proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy. Stay strong Italy, andrà tutto bene! 🇮🇹