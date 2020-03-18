Ultime Juve, Szczesny: “L’Italia è più forte del Coronavirus, unità e passione unica”
Emergenza Coronavirus Italia Szczesny |Wojciech Szczesny, portiere della Juventus, è intervenuto su Instagram con una bellissima e commovente lettera rivolta a tutti gli italiani riguardo l’emergenza Coronavirus. Un messaggio di speranza del portiere bianconero.
Ultime Juve, la lettera di Szczesny sul Coronavirus
Il portiere della Juve, di nazionalità polacca, è colpito da vicino per quanto riguarda l’emergenza Coronavirus. La Juventus è in quarantena totale, circa 120 persone tra giocatori, staff e famiglie dopo i casi positivi tra Rugani prima e Matuidi poi. Intanto, il portiere bianconero ha pubblicato sul proprio account Instagram una commovente lettera riguardo il virus che ha colpito l’Italia.
Szczesny è rimasto sorpreso di come l’Italia intera si sia schierata contro questo terribile nemico mondiale. Queste alcune delle sue parole: “Uno potrebbe considerarsi sfortunato di essere in Italia in questo momento storico, dato che è il Paese più colpito dal virus. Ma non sono d’accordo. Io mi sento fortunato ad essere qui perché so che questo è un Paese che batterà il virus, come sta dimostrando con unità e la passione per cui gli italiani sono famosi in tutto il mondo”.
Il numero uno bianconero ha continuato elogiando del nostro paese storia, architettura, moda, cibo e tanto altro. Affermando che in futuro non si parlerà del Covid-19 perché l’Italia è e resterà più grande di un virus: “Resta forte Italia, andrà tutto bene”.
While we keep worrying about our families and loved ones, praying that they won’t be affected by the virus ,we keep asking ourselves how and why this happened. Questions we may never find answers to. But we also wonder about the future. How will this affect our society? Will things get back to normal? And it made me think… One might consider himself unlucky to be in Italy in this moment – the country hit hardest by the virus. But I don’t agree. I feel lucky to here because I know this is a country that will beat this virus with unity and passion that Italians are famous for. For generations to come kids all over the world will study an incredible history of this country. They will learn about its beautiful art, its unique architecture, fashion, delicious food etc. Nowhere in the history books will you find anything about Covid-19. Because Italy is bigger, better and stronger than this virus. So while I terribly miss my family and pray for their well-being I’m proud to share this difficult moment with the people of Italy. Stay strong Italy, andrà tutto bene! 🇮🇹