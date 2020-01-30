Morte Kobe Bryant | La tragedia Bryant ha toccato il mondo intero. Intanto, a distanza di qualche giorno, arriva la lettera della moglie Vanessa Bryant che ha perso suo marito Kobe e sua figlia Gianna nell’incidente aereo.
Tragedia Bryant, la lettera della moglie Vanessa: “Siamo devastate, vorrei abbracciarvi”
“Io e le mie figlie vogliamo ringraziare le milioni di persone che ci stanno mostrando supporto e amore in questo momento orribile. Grazie per tutte le preghiere. Ne abbiamo decisamente bisogno. Siamo completamente devastati dalla perdita improvvisa del mio adorato marito Kobe, incredibile padre dei nostri bambini, e per la mia bellissima e dolce Gianna, una adorabile, premurosa e splendida figlia e una fantastica sorella per Natalia, Bianka e Capri. Siamo anche devastati per le altre famiglie che domenica hanno perso i loro cari: condividiamo il loro dolore intimamente. Non ci sono abbastanza parole per descrivere il nostro dolore in questo momento. Mi conforta il pensiero che Kobe e Gianna sapessero entrambi di essere amati così profondamente. Siamo incredibilmente fortunati ad averli avuti nelle nostre vite. Vorrei fossero con noi per sempre. Sono i nostri meravigliosi doni del cielo che però ci sono stati portati via troppo presto. Non sono sicura di quello che ci riserverà la vita, perché è impossibile immaginare cosa sarà la vita senza di loro. Ma ci svegliamo ogni giorno cercando di farcela, con Kobe e la nostra piccola Gigi che ci illuminano la via. Il nostro amore per loro è senza fine, incommensurabile. Vorrei poterli abbracciare, vorrei poter dare loro un bacio. Averli con noi, per sempre. Grazie per aver condiviso con noi il vostro dolore e il vostro supporto. Chiediamo il rispetto e la privacy di cui avremo bisogno per navigare questa nuova realtà. Grazie per tenerci nelle vostre preghiere, e per amare Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri e me”.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️