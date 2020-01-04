FA Cup Risultati, Manchester City e Leicester avanti. Lo United va al replay

FA Cup Risultati, Manchester City e Leicester avanti
FA Cup Risultati | Manchester City e Leicester avanti in Fa Cup, United costretto al replay. La formazione di Guardiola passa il terzo turno dopo aver battuto 4-1 il Port Vale, militante nella terza divisione inglese. A segno per i Citizens Zinchenko, Aguero, Harwood-Bellis e Foden. Il Leicester si è imposto 2-0 sul Wigan, militante in Championship: decisivi l’autorete di Pierce e il gol di Barnes.
Inghilterra, Manchester United al replay
Il Manchester United è stato fermato 0-0 dal Wolverhampton ad Old Trafford: si va al replay. United peraltro salvato dal Var che ha annullato il gol di Doherty. Stesso destino per Newcastle (1-1 in casa del Rochdale) e Watford (3-3 con il Tranmere). Avanzano Burnley (4-2 al St Peterborough), Norwich (4-2 al Preston), Southampton (2-0 all’Huddersfield) e Bournemouth (4-0 al Luton). Escono di scena il Brighton, battuto 1-0 dallo Sheffield Wednesday e l’Aston Villa, superato 2-1 dal Fulham. Di seguito tutti i risultati del 3° Turno secondo quanto riportato dall’edizione online di Sky Sport.
- Leicester-Wigan 2-0 19′ aut.Pierce, 40′ Barnes
- Manchester City-Port Vale 4-1 19′ Zinchenko (M), 35′ Pope (P), 42′ Aguero (M), 58′ Harwood-Bellis (M), 76′ Fohden (M)
- Wolverhampton-Manchester United 0-0
- Bournemouth-Luton 4-0 8′ e 79′ Billing, 68′ Taylor, 82′ Solanke
- Fleetwood-Portsmouth 1-2 66′ Bolton (P), 71′ Marquis (P), 90+2′ McAleny (F)
- Birmingham-Blackburn 2-1 4′ Crowley (Bi), 61′ Armstrong (Bl), 90′ Bela (Bi)
- Bristol City-Shrewsbury 1-1 30′ Diedhiou (B), 48′ Goss (S)
- Burnley-Peterborough 4-2 8′ Rodriguez (B), 15′ Pieters (B), 23′ Hendrick (B), 39′ Toney (P), 52′ 76′ Jade-Jones (P)
- Millwall-Newport 3-0 7′ Smith, 64′ rig. Mahoney, 82′ Bradshaw
- Rochdale-Newcastle 1-1 17′ Almiron (N), 79′ Wilbraham (R)
- Rotherham-Hull City 2-3 16′ Eaves, 66′ e 90+3′ (H), 20′ Smith (R), 43′ Vassell (R)
- Brentford-Stoke 1-0 43′ Marcondes
- Brighton-Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 65′ Reach
- Cardiff-Carlisle 2-2 12′ Bridge (Carl), 45+2′ McKirdy (Carl), 50′ Peterson (Card), 55′ White (Card)
- Fulham-Aston Villa 2-1 54′ Knockaert (F), 63′ El-Ghazi (A), 74′ Arter (F)
- Oxford-Hartlepool 4-1 9′ Kitching (H), 52′ Hall (O), 66′ Baptiste (O), 85′ Fosu (O), 87′ rig. Taylor (O)
- Preston-Norwich City 2-4 2′ Idah (N), 28′ Hernandez (N), 38′ Idah (N), 48′ Bodin (P), 61′ rig. Idah (N), 84′ Harrop (P)
- Reading-Blackpool 2-2 28′ Delfouneso (B), 57′ Baldock (R), 60′ Gnanduillet (B), 66′ Loader (R)
- Southampton-Huddersfield 2-0 47′ Smallbone, 87′ Vokins
- Watford-Tranmere 3-3 12′ Dele-Bashiru (W), 14′ Chalobah (W), 34′ Pereyra (W), 65′ Jennings (T), 78′ Monthe (T), 87′ rig. Mullin