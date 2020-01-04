FA Cup Risultati, Manchester City e Leicester avanti. Lo United va al replay

Tweet on Twitter

FA Cup Risultati, Manchester City e Leicester avanti

FA Cup Risultati | Manchester City e Leicester avanti in Fa Cup, United costretto al replay. La formazione di Guardiola passa il terzo turno dopo aver battuto 4-1 il Port Vale, militante nella terza divisione inglese. A segno per i Citizens Zinchenko, Aguero, Harwood-Bellis e Foden. Il Leicester si è imposto 2-0 sul Wigan, militante in Championship: decisivi l’autorete di Pierce e il gol di Barnes.

Inghilterra, Manchester United al replay

Il Manchester United è stato fermato 0-0 dal Wolverhampton ad Old Trafford: si va al replay. United peraltro salvato dal Var che ha annullato il gol di Doherty. Stesso destino per Newcastle (1-1 in casa del Rochdale) e Watford (3-3 con il Tranmere). Avanzano Burnley (4-2 al St Peterborough), Norwich (4-2 al Preston), Southampton (2-0 all’Huddersfield) e Bournemouth (4-0 al Luton). Escono di scena il Brighton, battuto 1-0 dallo Sheffield Wednesday e l’Aston Villa, superato 2-1 dal Fulham. Di seguito tutti i risultati del 3° Turno secondo quanto riportato dall’edizione online di Sky Sport.